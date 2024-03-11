Delaware State Grange Establishes Endowed Scholarship at DSU

Delaware State Grange representatives Debbie Edwards (secretary) & Jimmy Correll (president) present a symbolic check representing their newly established endowment to Dean Cherese Winstead Casson of the DSU College of Agriculture, Science and Technology

An endowed scholarship to support agriculture students at Delaware State University has been established by the Delaware State Grange. The scholarship was launched in February with a donation of $22,500 from the Delaware Grange, which is a non-profit organization that advocates for rural America and agriculture and brings rural communities together through community service. The scholarship will be awarded beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

The members of the Delaware State Grange unanimously agreed to establish the endowed scholarship fund at DSU to provide financial assistance to future generations of farmers and agriculture professionals and to promote awareness of the organization’s dedication to strengthening rural communities.

The first preference for the scholarship will be to award an agriculture major who is also a Delaware resident. The second preference will be to an agriculture major regardless of residency, and the third preference will be a natural resources major who is a Delaware resident.