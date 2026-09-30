Delaware State Housing Authority Launches Rebranding Campaign

The Delaware State Housing Authority is rebranding as Housing Delaware, with a new name, logo and redesigned website. The agency says the change better reflects its expanding role in affordable housing, homelessness response, and community development. Governor Matt Meyer says the rebranding reflects the state’s commitment to expanding housing opportunities, addressing homelessness, and ensuring Delawareans have access to safe, affordable homes. The agency will continue to operate legally as the Delaware State Housing Authority, or DSHA, and its website address, destatehousing.com , will remain unchanged.

Additional Information from Housing Delaware:

Delaware’s cabinet-level housing agency is excited to announce the launch of its rebranding campaign, starting with a new name: Housing Delaware.

As part of our new brand identity, we have redesigned our logo and our website. Our web address remains the same: destatehousing.com. The public will begin to see the changes in our advertising, marketing and educational materials and social media platforms.

An in-depth marketing analysis made it evident that the agency was doing more than its traditional public housing, homeownership, and community development work, and our existing name and logo did not reflect that broad scope of work.

“Housing Delaware” puts people and place first. It gives the many programs and partners under our umbrella a single, recognizable home, while leaving room for each to keep its own voice. The mission has not changed. This identity simply makes it clearer.

The agency’s work has always reached well beyond four walls – into health, financial stability, community growth, and the everyday support that helps people and families thrive. The old name described a department. The new one describes a purpose.

“Housing Delaware is more than a new name,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “It reflects a renewed commitment to making sure every Delawarean has a safe, affordable place to call home. For most families, a home is the biggest investment they’ll ever make. It’s how they build stability today and wealth they can pass on tomorrow. That means building more housing, expanding opportunity, and confronting homelessness with the urgency, empathy, and dignity every Delawarean deserves.”

While Housing Delaware will be the public-facing name, the agency will continue to operate legally as Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA).

“For decades, DSHA has helped Delawareans find, rent, buy, build, and keep their homes, but we have evolved beyond that work. We are leading the state’s homelessness response efforts, providing technical assistance to local governments, strengthening investments in community development and more,” said Housing Delaware Director Matthew Heckles. “We’ve changed a lot in our nearly 60 years of existence, and we needed a name and logo to reflect that.”

The new logo features a dark blue house with four figures in different colors inside to symbolize the integrated, people-centered services the agency provides under the umbrella of housing for Delaware. The four colors, shades of blue, red, orange and green, will be used on the redesigned website and in print and digital marketing products to identify the agency’s various program areas.

Created in 1968 as a public corporation, Delaware State Housing Authority has had a few different homes in Delaware state government. It started in the Delaware State Department of Housing, then moved in 1970 to the Department of Community Affairs, and in 1987 joined the Delaware Economic Development Office. When former U.S. Sen. Tom Carper became governor, he established the agency as an independent authority in the Executive Department in 1998, and its director at the time, Susan Frank, reported directly to the Governor as a member of the Cabinet. This historical step cemented the role of affordable housing as a key aspect of state policy.

The agency has the power to make loans and grants to both for-profit and nonprofit housing sponsors; to make loans to mortgage lenders and require that they use the proceeds to make new residential mortgage loans; to apply for and receive subsidies from the federal government and other sources; and to issue its own bonds and notes. It also operates public housing communities in Kent and Sussex counties.

For more information about Housing Delaware and to see its redesigned website, visit www.destatehousing.com/