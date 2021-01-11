Delaware State Park Offices Reopen Tuesday, Jan 12

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen its state park offices Tuesday, Jan. 12, with limited hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. Park offices were closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 11 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Indian River Life Saving Station (IRLSS) and Indian River Marina will both have limited hours for purchases, with the IRLSS open Wednesdays through Saturdays and the marina on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Those who wish to purchase Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing Permits are encouraged to do so online at www.destateparks.com/know/passestagsfees. The Delaware State Park fee season goes into effect March 1.

Delaware State Parks nature centers, which closed in mid-December to coincide with Gov. John Carney’s latest stay-at-home advisory, will remain closed.

No in-person programming will be held at Delaware State Parks while the nature centers are closed in order to eliminate gatherings of people from different households. Delaware State Parks will instead offer independent, online programming, such self-guided hikes, online activities and videos while nature centers are closed. The virtual programs will be posted on Delaware State Parks’ Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and at the Delaware State Parks Adventure Blog and www.destateparks.com/virtualparks.

For more information about Delaware State Parks, visit www.destateparks.com.