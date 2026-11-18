In honor of its 75th anniversary, Delaware State Parks will auction off its last single digit surf fishing plate as well as other low-digit or special numbers. A total of fourteen low-digit and special surf fishing tags will be up for auction beginning next week – including the single digit tag – #6.

Adopted by legislation in 2014, the low-digit surf tag program allows anglers and park users to purchase tags which are retained by the purchaser as long as they continue to buy an annual surf fishing permit.

The auction will begin on Tuesday, November 24 and will run until December 10. It will be conducted through the SGovBid.com website.

Additional information from DNREC:

The auction will include 14 surf fishing plates. In addition to the number 6 other low-digit or special tags available include 186, 221, 370, 402 and 7575. For the eight other plates, bidders may select from available tags in ranges from 51-200, 201-500, 501-800, 801-1,000, 1,001-2,000, 2,001-4,000, 4,001-7,000 and 7,001-9999. The online auction will be conducted through the USGovBid.com website and will run until Dec. 10. The minimum starting bid is $250.

The low-digit surf plate does not replace the surf fishing permit decal or sticker, which must be displayed on a low-digit surf plate or a standard blue and white surf fishing plate issued by the Division of Parks and Recreation. Owners of out-of-state vehicles not registered in Delaware may only purchase and display plate numbers 201 and above.

For a full list of available numbers and auction details, visit the destateparks.com/low-digit-tags webpage.