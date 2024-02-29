Delaware State Parks Fee Season Begins Friday, March 1st

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) reminds visitors to Delaware State Parks that 2024 entrance fees will be in effect starting tomorrow–Friday, March 1st and continuing through Nov. 30th. State park entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. Entrance fees will remain in effect through Nov. 30th, which is the normal fee season end date. Daily park entrance fees may be paid via credit-card machine at most park locations, where fee attendants are on duty or via self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances that are then placed in designated secured drop boxes. Multiple types of annual passes are available including resident, non-resident, active-duty military and veterans. Those who purchase annual passes online will receive a virtual pass that can be used up to 30 days from the date of purchase until the actual pass is received via mail.