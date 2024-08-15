Delaware State Parks Hunting Permits Now on Sale

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced today that special hunting permits for Delaware State Parks can now be conveniently purchased wherever hunting licenses are sold in the state. The special permits are available online at Digital DNREC, at DNREC’s main campus in the Richardson and Robbins Building in Dover, and at more than 40 licensing agents statewide. The special permits, which cost $10 for residents and non-residents, were previously sold only at state park offices, but can now be purchased when buying a Delaware hunting license.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Deer hunting is permitted in Auburn Valley, Brandywine Creek, Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Holts Landing, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, White Clay Creek and Trap Pond state parks. Waterfowl hunting is permitted in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks. Squirrel and rabbit hunting is permitted in Trap Pond. All hunting seasons for game animals and waterfowl in Delaware’s state parks adhere to daily bag limits established by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Once hunters purchase their Delaware State Parks hunting permit, it is their responsibility to become familiar with each state park’s specific rules and regulations prior to hunting in the parks. Maps and rules for each park that allows hunting can be found on destateparks.com’s hunting webpage.

Hunting in Delaware State Parks is more restrictive than in DNREC’s wildlife areas. Not all methods of take or seasons allowed on private or other public lands are permitted in Delaware State Parks. Hunting rules, permitted seasons and methods of take also vary between parks.

For more information about hunting in Delaware State Parks or the special hunting permit, email DNREC_stateparks_hunting@delaware.gov, call the Division of Parks and Recreation Administrative Services Section at 302-739-9220 or stop by the recreational licensing office inside the Richardson and Robbins Building, 89 Kings Hwy., Dover.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Portal (delaware.gov)

Home | DNREC (delaware.gov)

licensing agents