Delaware State Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy in Sussex County

Delaware State Police are now accepting applications for the Spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy to be held in Sussex County. The deadline for registration is March 19, 2020.

The Spring 2020 Delaware State Police Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Thursday, April 2, 2020, and will conclude on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The academy will consist of ten, Thursday night sessions, running from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., classes will take place at the Delaware State Police Troop 7 located at 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes and the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, located at 21911 Rudder Lane, Georgetown, Delaware.

Participants will learn about a wide array of interesting police activities consistent with what a Delaware Trooper experiences today. The academy includes but is not limited to; classroom instruction of evidence processing, criminal and traffic investigations, tours of the museum, academy, and troops, special units, and other fascinating law enforcement related topics.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to ride with patrol troopers. Class size will be limited to 20 participants and a background check will be conducted on all applicants. The deadline for registration is March 19, 2020.

Applications must be returned by that date in order to be processed. If interested, access the application on-line by visiting www.dsp.delaware.gov and clicking on the “Community” tab to find Citizen’s Police Academy.