Delaware State Police Announce Formation of Highway Safety Unit

In a new effort to reduce fatalities and crashes in the First State, the Delaware State Police has announced the creation of the new Highway Safety Unit (HSU). The goal of the unit is to promote safety on Delaware’s roadways through proactive enforcement measures and public education initiatives. The HSU will consist of an eleven-person unit dedicated to statewide traffic enforcement, primarily focusing on designated “High Intensity” roadways. These roadways include Route 1 along with other highways identified by the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police or their designee in coordination with DelDOT and the Office of Highway Safety based on factors such as speed, aggressive driving complaints, crash data, and DUI incidents. The Highway Safety Unit is the result of a collaborative effort between the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS), the Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

Interstate 95 (from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania line)

Interstate 495 (from the I-95 junction south of Wilmington northbound to the I-95 merge just south of the Pennsylvania line)

Interstate 295 (from I-95 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge)

State Route 1 (entirety)

Other highways identified by the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police or their designee in coordination with DelDOT and the Office of Highway Safety based on factors such as speed, aggressive driving complaints, crash data, and DUI incidents.

“As we remain focused on reducing fatalities and crashes in our state, the new DSP Highway Safety Unit enables us to devote full-time resources to proactively address traffic safety priorities. This dedicated unit will be a visible presence on our highways and instrumental in preventing crashes, minimizing injuries, and saving lives,” said Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.”

Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski commented, “Unsafe driving has become far too commonplace on our roads, especially our highways. Over the past year, new safety legislation has been passed and we’ve launched the Be DelAWARE safety campaign in an effort to make our roads safer for all users. The new Highway Safety Unit sends a strong message to everyone driving on our roads that safety should be everyone’s priority and DelDOT is pleased to support this collaborative effort with DSHS and DSP.”

“The HSU is a proactive initiative to combat traffic safety challenges in Delaware. We are committed to deploying our resources strategically to address areas of concern and promote safer driving behaviors,” said Colonel Melissa Zebley, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. The DSP is excited to collaborate with partnering agencies and the community to achieve the shared goal of making the roadways safer for everyone.”