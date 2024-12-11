The DSP Announces Arrival of New Bell 429 Global Ranger Helicopters

The Delaware State Police (DSP) Aviation Section has announced the acquisition of two state-of-the-art Bell 429 Global Ranger helicopters. These cutting-edge aircraft, designed to save lives and combat crime, touched down in Delaware on December 3rd following a nearly year-long fabrication process in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, and Piney Flats, Tennessee. After years of operating with a reduced fleet of three helicopters, the decision was made to increase the fleet to four. One of the existing aircraft was traded in to facilitate this upgrade as part of the acquisition process. This strategic move ensured the modernization of the fleet without compromising operational readiness. Operating with only three helicopters had previously led to an accelerated maintenance schedule, limited training opportunities, and reduced redundancy during mechanical issues.