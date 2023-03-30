Delaware State Police Arrest 19-Year-Old From Philadelphia After Pursuit of Stolen Car

The Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Tahvon Hughes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after he fled from a traffic stop in a stolen car yesterday morning in Millsboro. Police say that when troopers tried to stop the 2018 gray BMW X5, Hughes sped away. Troopers briefly pursued the stolen car until a State Police helicopter was able to get a view of the BMW. Hughes continued speeding through Millsboro and eventually began traveling north towards Milton. The helicopter kept the car in sight as Hughes continued through Milton and began heading northbound on Coastal Highway towards Milford. The BMW stopped on Coastal Highway just north of Sharps Road, and the driver turned the car off. Officers took Hughes into custody without incident. Troopers confirmed that the Philadelphia Police Department reported the vehicle stolen earlier that day. Hughes is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,150 cash bond.