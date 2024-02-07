Delaware State Police Arrest Caesar Rodney High School Student After Knives Found in Backpack

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old student at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden after two knives were found in his backpack yesterday morning. School staff notified the School Resource Officer that they discovered two kitchen knives following their search of the student’s backpack. The student was removed from the school and turned over to the custody of a parent. No threats were made, and no students or staff were harmed. The student later turned himself in at Troop 3, where he was charged with 2 Counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony). The student was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released to a parent.