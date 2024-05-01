Delaware State Police Arrest Correctional Officer in Multi-Agency Investigation of Official Misconduct

A Dover man faces several felony charges stemming from an investigation into misconduct by a Correctional Officer. The Delaware State Police in a joint investigation with the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC), Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 31-year-old Jahee White following an investigation in which it was discovered that he used his position as a Correctional Officer to further his drug distribution operations by smuggling illegal contraband into the prison and accepting bribes to do so. Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said this alleged conduct is deeply troubling and that they hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and any breach of that trust must be met with swift and appropriate action. On April 23rd, the criminal investigation led to White being taken into custody without incident by Troop 2 Detectives and DOC investigators on Schooner Way in Dover. White is now at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $95,000 cash bond.

Jahee White

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police:

In March 2024, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Drug Unit partnered with the DOC, DOJ, and FBI, in an investigation stemming from allegations that a Correctional Officer, identified as Jahee White, was conducting unethical behavior by using his position as a Correctional Officer to engage in criminal conduct at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) located at 1181 Paddock Road in Smyrna. Troop 2 Drug Unit Detectives, investigators from the DOC Special Operations Group, investigators from the FBI, and members from the DOJ Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, discovered White was utilizing his position as a Correctional Officer to further his drug distribution operations by smuggling illegal contraband into the prison and accepting bribes to do so.

Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said: “This alleged conduct is deeply troubling. We hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and any breach of that trust must be met with swift and appropriate action. The joint investigation and arrest underscores our shared dedication to protect the health and wellbeing of incarcerated individuals and correctional staff and to remove the threat of contraband to the safety and security of our correctional facilities.”

On April 23, 2024, the criminal investigation led to White being taken into custody without incident by Troop 2 Detectives and DOC investigators in the 500 block of Schooner Way in Dover. White was taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $95,000 cash bond.

Official Misconduct Position Used to Engage in Criminal Conduct (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)

Receiving a Bribe (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband Possess Illegal Narcotic or Prescription Medication with Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

The Troop 2 Drug Unit continues to investigate this incident with the DOC. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant M. Radcliffe by calling (302) 365-8415. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.