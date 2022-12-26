Delaware State Police Arrest Driver for Fleeing Scene of Fatal Accident

A 46-year-old Millsboro man faces several felony charges for leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in the Lewes area. A police investigation determined that the Jason Wilcox, the driver of the 2016 black Land Rover, fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police found him on Christmas Day at a home in Millsboro and arrested him without incident. Wilcox, who was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 is at Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,500 cash bond. Wilcox is charged with the following:

Three counts of leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony)

Four counts of leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Numerous traffic charges

Information and Updates Previously Posted on the Fatal Accident

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve.

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in the Lewes area. Among the victims include 74-year-old Gerald Huss of Lewes, Delaware as well as 35-year-old Jessica Guida and nine-year-old Jovie Wright–both of Temple, Pennsylvania.

UPDATED – 12/25/22 1pm – A crash west of Lewes left thee people dead on Christmas Eve. Delaware State Police say a Land Rover was westbound on Route 9 when a Honda SUV driven by a 42 year old Pennsylvania man that was stopped at the stop sign at Minos Conaway Road pulled into the intersection to turn left and collided with the Land Rover.

The driver of the Honda was treated for minor injuries. There were six passengers in the Honda. Police say a 35 year old female from Temple, PA, a 9 year old female from Temple, PA, and a 74 year old male from Lewes were all ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, a 12 year old male, a 4 year old male, and a 67 year old female, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover left the scene on foot and has not been identified. The investigation continues – anyone with information – contact DSP at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

UPDATED 1am: Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred just before 8pm at Minos Conaway Road and Route 9 west of Lewes. Emergency personnel from Lewes, Milton, Memorial, Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown ambulance and Sussex County paramedics responded to the scene or provided back. There are reports of multiple injuries. Minos Conaway Road was reopened at Route 9 just after midnight while police investigated and cleared the scene.