Delaware State Police Arrest Lewes Man Following Shooting on Hopkins Road

Delaware State Police have arrested a 41-year-old Lewes man following a fight and shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Hopkins Road. Kenneth Drummond was charged with Assault 1st Degree involving a dangerous weapon and intent to seriously injure as well as Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony–both felonies. He was arrested and taken to Troop 7, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released on a $40,000 unsecured bond. Police say a 47-year-old Lewes man, who was under a court-issued no-contact order with Drummond, was on Drummond’s property when the two got into a fight. Investigators say Drummond later fired several rounds toward the man, striking him in the foot. The 47-year-old was treated for his injury. Police also charged him with violating the no-contact order.

Kenneth Drummond

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