Delaware State Police Arrest Lewes Man for Multiple Felony Thefts

A 31-year-old Lewes man has been arrested for felony thefts from vehicles over the last week in the Lewes area. The investigation into multiple thefts and trespassing of a similar nature in the Angola and Lewes area took place between July 8th and 17th. Police say in each of the incidents the suspect trespassed onto residential properties, where he went through unsecured vehicles and stole money and property. William Rodenbaugh was arrested yesterday, July 17th–after a brief foot chase. He faces numerous charges and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,500 secured bond.

