Delaware State Police Arrest Felton Man for 5th Offense Felony DUI and Firearm Charges on New Year’s Day

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man for 5th offense DUI. According to police, 41-year-old Nicholas Maltas faces multiple charges after a concerned citizen reported an erratic driver on New Year’s Day in Felton. At approximately 7:30 p.m., a caller contacted 911 about an SUV with an undisclosed Pennsylvania registration driving erratically and nearly causing several collisions. Responding troopers located the vehicle at the intersection of South Dupont Highway and East Evens Road, where they conducted a traffic stop. Maltas, exhibited signs of impairment, and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, which indicated further signs of impairment. Troopers found a concealed, loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle. A subsequent computer search revealed that Maltas did not possess a valid carry-concealed permit, his driver’s license was suspended, and he had four prior DUI convictions. Maltas is at Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,200 cash bond.

Additional Information from DSP:

arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7