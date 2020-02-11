Delaware State Police arrest Maryland man for stalking former co-workers in Milford, Ellendale, Rehoboth

34-year-old John Dyes, of East New Market, Maryland – Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland man on multiple counts of stalking for threatening and harassing former co-workers in Milford, Ellendale, and Rehoboth.

The incidents began over the weekend when police say 34-year-old John Dyes, of East New Market, Maryland, sent threatening text messages to two people, both of whom were former co-workers of Dyes.

Two 30-year-old victims responded to Troop 7 to file a harassment complaint on Saturday evening, claiming they recieved multiple threatening text messages from Dyes. Both claimed the harassment had been going on for quite sometime and that the messages had become threatening.

The very next day, one of the victims said he saw Dyes driving his black pickup truck back and forth his residence in the 21000 block of Pearl Lane, Ellendale. Dyes then proceeded to exit his truck and rip off the victim’s mailbox from its post.

Later that same evening, troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Stage Coach Circle in Milford, for reports of criminal mischief. When police arrived they met with a 46-year-old female resident who said she saw a black pickup truck in her driveway.

She then witnessed the driver, who she recognized as a former co-worker, Dyes, exit the truck and strike the front of the headlight of her vehicle with an unknown object.

The victim began banging on her window to let Dyes know that she saw what he was doing, at which time he proceeded to re-enter his truck and reversed his vehicle into the back of the victim’s parked vehicle.

Dyes then left the scene. The female victim also reported that she had been receiving numerous threatening calls and text messages from Dyes.

Dyes turned himself in at Troop 7 where he was charged with Stalking (Felony), Harassment (2 counts), Terroristic Threatening, Malicious Mischief By a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief (3 counts), and Criminal Trespass Third Degree (2 counts). He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,001 secured bond.

On Monday, State Police were made aware of another incident involving Dyes.

A 48-year-old male victim reported that Dyes had responded to his residence in the 21000 block of N. Street, Rehoboth Beach, during the evening hours, and proceeded to slash his tires and cause damage to the soft top of his Jeep.

The victim reported that he was also a former co-worker of Dyes’ and received threatening messages. A

Additional warrants were obtained for Criminal Mischief, Harassment (2 counts), and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.