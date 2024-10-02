Delaware State Police Arrest Millsboro Man Following Pursuit in Stolen Car

Delaware State Police have arrested a 36-year-old Millsboro man for multiple felony offenses following a pursuit in a stolen car near Milton. On September 30, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m. members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force were on patrol on Lewes-Georgetown Highway near Park Avenue in Georgetown, when they saw a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was reported stolen during a robbery on September 29th. Troopers pulled the car over on Shinglepoint Road, but the driver sped away. During the pursuit, the Camaro drove recklessly and was speeding on several area streets and roads. Troopers, assisted by Milton Police Department, lost sight of the Camaro but found it unoccupied on North Park Avenue in Milton after stop sticks were successfully deployed. Police found and arrested the driver, identified as Terence Savage. During the search for Savage, police located a backpack, in the area that he was found, that contained a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number. During a search of Savage, troopers discovered approximately 3.94 grams of cocaine. Savage is Sussex Correctional Institution on a $43,100 cash bond.

Terence Savage

List of Charges: