Delaware State Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man for Assault Following Crash in Milford

Delaware State Police arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln University, Pennsylvania man for felony assault after he pepper-sprayed a man following a rear-end crash in Milford yesterday, March 4th. Police say Jason Boyd, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, is accused of tailgating a Honda Element before colliding with it when the driver abruptly applied his brakes. After both pulled into a parking lot, Boyd reportedly pepper-sprayed the other driver. He was taken into custody without incident, and his vehicle was found to have an expired registration. Boyd was charged with Assault 2nd Degree with a Disabling Chemical Spray (Felony) and Expired Registration. Boyd was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on an over $2,500 unsecured bond. In addition, the 50-year-old driver of the Honda was issued a citation for Reckless Driving.

Additional Information from State Police:

The Delaware State Police reminds motorists to remain patient and avoid aggressive driving. Tailgating, brake-checking, and confrontations can quickly escalate minor incidents into dangerous situations. If involved in a crash, remain calm, stay in your vehicle when possible, and contact law enforcement. Report aggressive driving safely to the police to help keep Delaware’s roads safe for everyone.