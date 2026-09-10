Delaware State Police Arrest Three in Milford Narcotics Distribution Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested three people in connection with a narcotics distribution investigation in Milford. Police say 68-year-old Mark Boyd of Milford, 36-year-old Gary Williams of Ellendale, and 34-year-old Joseph Palmer of Seaford were working together to store drugs and proceeds from drug sales at multiple lots and vehicles on Unity Lane. During the investigation September 2nd, detectives observed Boyd allegedly making several suspected drug transactions. Searches of the properties and vehicles resulted in the seizure of approximately 16.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11.4 grams of suspected heroin, 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine and $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds, along with digital scales and drug packaging materials. All three were taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3.

Additional Information from DSP:

Boyd was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released on a $80,200 unsecured bond.

Mark Boyd — List of charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $80,200 cash bond.

Gary Williams – List of charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Palmer was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $80,200 cash bond.

Joseph Palmer — list of charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.