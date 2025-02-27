Delaware State Police Arrest Two 18-Year-Olds in Millsboro Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two 18-year-olds –Jyair Freeman of Smyrna and Tizonn Trotter of Elkton– following a robbery in Millsboro. Police responded to Lucky Lane on Tuesday afternoon, February 25th. Police say a 15-year-old had arranged via social media to sell sweatshirts, believing he was meeting a cousin. When the green Kia Soul arrived at the residence, the victim entered the vehicle. Freeman reportedly pulled a gun and struck him. The victim escaped as the 18-year-olds fled with the sweatshirts. Troopers later located the Kia Soul at a Shell gas station and arrested Freeman and Trotter. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun and the stolen sweatshirts. Both suspects face multiple charges. The 15-year-old sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. Freeman is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 secured bond, while Trotter is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,000 secured bond.

Additional Information from DSP:

Freeman and Trotter were transported to Troop 4, where they were charged with the offenses listed below.

Jyair Freeman

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Assault Third Degree

Freeman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 secured bond.

Tizonn Trotter

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Trotter was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,000 secured bond.