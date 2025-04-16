Delaware State Police Arrest Two Firefighters in Hate Crime Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested two volunteer firefighters–Jay Droney of Millville and Jordan Hastings of Delmar–both in their 20’s– following a hate crime investigation. The case stems from an incident in February, 2024 at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, where Droney, who is 27, and Hastings who is 23—reportedly chased a coworker with a noose-shaped rope. According to police, Droney also made racist remarks during and after the incident. The fire company reported the crime to police on April 9th, and detectives issued arrest warrants for both men on April 15th. Droney turned himself in at Troop 4, where he was charged with Hate Crime (Felony), Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) and Harassment. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on his own recognizance. On the same day, Hastings turned himself in at Troop 4, where he was charged with the same crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and also released on his own recognizance.

Droney and Hastings are no longer members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.

Statement from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (from Millville84.com):

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) is dedicated to fostering and maintaining trust within our community, among our members, and with our employees. Trust is crucial for facilitating open communication, allowing everyone’s voice to be heard without hesitation. Additionally, MVFC affirms everyone should be treated fairly and respectfully and feel safe. That said, we have recently been made aware of an incident involving racial harassment within our company.

We’re taking this matter very seriously. We understand that incidents of racial harassment not only harm the individuals directly involved but also deeply affect our entire community. Such behavior is unacceptable and goes against our core values of honor, respect, valor and inclusion. We are committed to standing together in solidarity against hatred and discrimination, ensuring that all members feel valued and safe within our organization.

After becoming aware of the allegations that an employee had been racially harassed by volunteer members, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) promptly initiated an internal investigation. Our findings provided sufficient evidence to notify and involve the Delaware State Police. MVFC identified two volunteer members accused of racially harassing behavior towards and employee. As a result of that internal investigation, the MVFC has decided to permanently revoke the memberships of the two volunteer members. They are no longer members of the fire company. It is important to note that the Delaware State Police has arrested the two individuals connected to the matter, both charged with hate crimes.

MVFC acted decisively and swiftly and will not tolerate this kind of behavior. Moving forward, we will be implementing a Harassment/Discrimination Prevention and Reporting Training Program for Officers, Supervisors, Employees, and Members as soon as practical. Additionally, an immediate review of current policies is underway and will be updated accordingly.

TIME-LINE OF EVENTS:

In the interest of transparency, here is the timeline of events:

In February 2024, an incident of racial harassment allegedly occurred, followed by continued verbal harassment.

On April 9, 2025, The administrative staff of MVFC was made aware of these allegations MVFC investigation of the allegations began. Two members were identified and suspended from all duties MVFC notified the Delaware State Police. MVFC notified the Delaware State Fire Commission.

On April 10, 2025, MVFC Board permanently revoked membership for the two individuals involved.

On April 16, 2025, Delaware State Police announced they have arrested the two Members and charged with hate crimes.



We appreciate your understanding and support during this ongoing process.

Thank you.

