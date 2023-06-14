Delaware State Police Arrest Two Following a Shooting in Magnolia

The Delaware State Police have arrested a man and a woman from Magnolia after a shooting occurred yesterday evening. Police arrested 61-year-old Howard Hampton and 48-year-old Cheryl Brown. The incident happened on Moores Drive. Troopers learned that a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman had been walking on Moores Drive when a white pickup truck began approaching them. The front seat passenger–identified as Hampton– shot at the couple several times as the truck drove by and fled the scene. Neither the man nor the woman was struck or injured by gunfire.

Both Hampton, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, and Brown were taken to Troop 3, where they were charged. Hampton is at Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,100 cash bond. Cheryl Brown was charged with Conspiracy Second Degree (a Felony), was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on her own recognizance.