Delaware State Police Arrest Two Following Drug Dealing Investigation

The Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Victor Hammond of Bridgeville and 30-year-old Derrious Signey of Seaford on numerous felony charges following a drug dealing investigation that took place yesterday. Members of the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at a home on North Street in Seaford. In addition to finding numerous drug items, investigators found one loaded handgun and various rounds of ammunition. Computer checks revealed that Hammond is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Computer checks also showed that Signey is a convicted drug offender prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Hammond is at Sussex Correctional Institution on $202,600 cash bond. Signey was released on over $40,800 unsecured bond.