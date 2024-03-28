Delaware State Police Arrest Two New Yorkers for Identity Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested two New York men for trying to buy items using stolen IDs and fake credit cards at the Music and Arts Specialty Store on South Dupont Highway in Camden. On March 26th at about 1 p.m., troopers arrived and saw the two later identified as Richard Morgan and Trevin Griffith–both 31 years old-leaving the store. While troopers were detaining them, Griffith ran from the store across Dupont Highway and the trooper saw he was getting rid of something from his pocket. He was arrested a short time later. Troopers searched the area where Griffith was getting rid of something and found a fake credit card. After searching around the store and reviewing video surveillance, troopers located another fake credit card and ID in a trash dumpster and underneath a vehicle that Morgan tried to get rid of as well. Morgan and Griffith are each at Sussex Correctional Institution on between $35,000 and $40,000 bond.

Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Richard Morgan of Jamaica, New York, and 31-year-old Trevin Griffith of Rosedale, New York, for identity theft and other felony charges.

Morgan was taken to Troop 3, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,000 secured bond.

Richard Morgan

Identity Theft (Felony)

Possession of Tools Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony) – 4 counts

Attempted Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Attempted Unlawful Use of Fictitious Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Griffith was taken to Troop 3, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $37,000 secured bond.

Trevin Griffith

Identity Theft (Felony)

Possession of Tools Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony) – 3 counts

Attempted Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Attempted Unlawful Use of Fictitious Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Resisting Arrest

Crossing At Other Than a Crosswalk

