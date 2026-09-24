Delaware State Police Arrest Wilmington Man for 5th Offense DUI in Dover

Delaware State Police have arrested a 67-year-old Wilmington man on a fifth-offense DUI charge following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Dover. Police say a trooper stopped Kenny Jervey after a motorist reported a Volvo driving erratically on Route 1 near Smyrna. The trooper later observed traffic violations and signs of impairment after the vehicle exited Route 1. Police say Jervey refused field sobriety tests. A records check showed his license was suspended and that he had four prior DUI convictions. Jervey was released on a $5,102 unsecured bond.

Charges: