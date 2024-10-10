Delaware State Police Attempting to Identify DE State Fair Burglary Suspect

Delaware State Police Troop 3 Detectives need your help in identifying an individual in connection with a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of July 23rd at the Delaware State Fair. Police say this person broke into a vendor’s trailer, stole an undisclosed amount of money, then fled in a silver Chevrolet Suburban. They want you to contact them if you have information about the suspect or vehicle. Tipsters can remain anonymous. You can contact them by calling Detective R. Spanier at (302) 698-8438, sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or submitting a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.