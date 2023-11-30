Surveillance Images Released as DSP Continues to Investigate Armed Robbery at Liquor Stop in Milford

Delaware State Police Detectives are asking for help in identifying a man connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the Liquor Stop in Milford earlier this month. You can provide information about this person or his vehicle through the following ways:

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 1:09 p.m., troopers responded to Liquor Stop, located at 6129 South Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford, for an armed robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown white male entered the store and displayed a handgun as he demanded money from the employee. After the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the store. The troopers who responded to the incident searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

There were no reported injuries following the incident. The suspect is described as a white male wearing dark-colored clothing and sunglasses. Surveillance video and images are not yet available.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.