Delaware State Police Detectives Arrest Camden, DE Man for Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested a 63-year-old Camden, Delaware man for murder. Gregory Bratcher was taken into custody on November 8th and charged with 1st Degree murder and Strangulation–both felonies. Bratcher was arraigned by Kent County Superior Court. He is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond. According to police, on June 30th at about 5 p.m., troopers responded to Apple Blossom Drive in Magnolia, for a welfare check. When troopers arrived, they found the body of 72-year-old Marjeanne Lande in the home. During the months-long investigation, it was determined by the Division of Forensic Sciences that Lande was the victim of a homicide. Over the course of the investigation, Delaware State Police Detectives identified Lande’s boyfriend, Gregory Bratcher as the suspect. On November 4th, he was indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury.

Gregory Bratcher