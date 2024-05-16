Delaware State Police Detectives Arrest One of Two Men for Fraudulent Credit Card Purchases at Local Businesses

Delaware State Police have arrested a New York man for making fraudulent credit card purchases at two local businesses. Police learned that two men used a fake credit card to purchase over $3,800 of merchandise from Coastal Wine and Spirits on Coastal Highway in Milton. Police responded to the report of the theft on May 13th. On May 17th, troopers at Hickman’s Discount Liquors on Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View learned that a man used a fake credit card to purchase over $6,600 of merchandise. Police identified and arrested one of the men—29-year-old Michael Lacey of Valley Stream, New York. On May 13th, Lacey was extradited to Delaware from New Jersey. He faces several charges and is now at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $11,000 secured bond.

List of Charges:

Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony) – 2 counts

Theft – Organized Retail Crime over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)

Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500 and Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

