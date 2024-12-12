Delaware State Police Detectives Arrest Teen for Threat Made to Caesar Rodney High School

Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for threatening Caesar Rodney High School earlier this week. Police say Malik Cooper of Magnolia was charged for making the threat of violence on Tuesday, December 10th. The School Resource Officer assigned to Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden, was contacted about a threat of violence that had been made towards the school on social media and by text message. Due to the threat, additional law enforcement responded to the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Detectives then identified Cooper as the person who made the threat and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On December 11th, Cooper turned himself in at Troop 3. He was charged with Terroristic Threatening–Reckless Disregard, Risk, Inconvenience to a School (Felony), arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

