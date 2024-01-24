Delaware State Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery of a Delivery Driver in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver that occurred yesterday evening in Dover. Police say that the armed robbery occurred on General’s Way. According to the preliminary investigation, an unknown male suspect approached the victim while she was making a delivery at a home. The masked person displayed a firearm demanding money from her. The delivery driver complied, and he ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding troopers searched the area for the armed robber but were unable to locate him. He is described as an unknown male wearing a mask, red sweatshirt and dark pants. At this time, surveillance video and images of this person are not available.

Additional Information from the DSP:

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective T. Ford by calling 302-698-8569. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov