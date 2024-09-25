UPDATE: Two Teens Arrested; Delaware State Police Detectives Investigating Millsboro Armed Robbery

UPDATED: 09/25/24 6 p.m.— Delaware State Police have arrested two 15-year-olds, both of Millsboro, Delaware, for an armed robbery that occurred last week at Uncle Willie’s in Millsboro. The investigation led to the identification of the two teenagers and arrest warrants. Detectives also learned that one of the teens was allegedly involved in a shoplifting at the same location.

On September 23, 2024, One of the 15-year-olds turned himself in at Troop 4. He was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $41,500 secured bond.

On September 24, 2024, the other 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 4. He was charged with several crimes as well arraigned by Family Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $24,000 secured bond.

List of Charges

The 15-Year-Old who is Stevenson House Detention Center on a $41,500 secured bond:

Robbery 1 st Degree – Display a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

The 15-Year-Old who is Stevenson House Detention Center on a $24,000 secured bond:

Robbery 1 st Degree – Display a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Shoplifting

Conspiracy 3rd Degree

Original Post:

The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Uncle Willie’s on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro yesterday, September 18th. According to a preliminary investigation by State Police, two unknown white males entered the store and approached the cashier while holding a firearm. The two demanded money and tobacco products. The cashier complied, and they fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money. The only description reported so far is that they were white males wearing dark-colored clothing. Surveillance video and images are not yet available. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective C. Simpson by calling (302) 752-3855. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Additional Information from DSP:

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov