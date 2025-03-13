Delaware State Police Homicide Detectives Investigating Murder-Suicide in Delmar

A murder-suicide occurred this morning in Delmar which resulted in the loss of two lives. Delaware State Police say that starting at about 9:18 a.m., troopers conducted a death investigation on Country Grove Circle. When troopers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman from Delmar with apparent gunshot wounds, and a 56-year-old man, also from Delmar, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victim and suspect are being withheld until their families are notified. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov