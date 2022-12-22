Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Dover Area

A 20-year-old man from Woodside, Delaware is dead after an accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Police say the driver of a 2003 Subaru Legacy was headed southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. The driver did not negotiate a curve, and as a result went off the road. She overcorrected her steering and then lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the 20-year-old passenger died. An ambulance took the 18-year-old girl, also from Woodside, to the hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening. It’s not clear whether she was wearing a seatbelt. Police confirm that the 20-year-old was not buckled up when the accident occurred.