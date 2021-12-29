Delaware State Police Investigate Millville Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in the Wednesday morning robbery of Artisans Bank at 35,696 Atlantic Avenue.

At about 10:40 a.m., troopers responded to the reported robbery and determined that a male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller behind the counter and displayed a note demanding money. The teller complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot in a northbound direction across Atlantic Avenue.

The teller was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark pants, with a mask and a beanie hat. Police do not have a surveillance photo at this time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3791 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.