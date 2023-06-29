Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting at Best Western in Dover

A 23-year-old man from Dover is in serious condition from a gunshot wound to the head. Delaware State Police say the shooting occurred late Tuesday evening just before midnight at the Best Western on East Lebanon Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital. According to a preliminary investigation, the 23-year-old who was shot entered a vehicle to purchase marijuana. During the exchange, an unidentified male shot him. Police believe that the vehicle, which fled the scene, is a white Toyota Camry with damage to the passenger side between the front and rear door. At this time, the vehicle description is the only information available as police look to make an arrest in this case. The investigation continues.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective S. Nash by calling 302-698-8442. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.