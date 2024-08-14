Delaware State Police Investigating a Shooting in Ellendale; One Man Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of New Hope Road in Ellendale last night that left one man injured. According to DSP, at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to New Hope Road, Ellendale, for a report of a shooting. Police learned that someone fired several rounds from an unknown dark-colored vehicle. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene. During the investigation, troopers received a report of a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg at a nearby hospital. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He was treated and released. There is no suspect information available at this time. Surveillance video and images are not yet available.

Additional Information from DSP:

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact Detective Z. Spudis at 302-752-3795 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.