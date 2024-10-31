Delaware State Police Investigating Assault in Georgetown

The Delaware State Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Sandhill Road in Georgetown. According to Delaware State Police on October 31st at approximately 1:30 a.m., detectives responded to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes for a report of an assault. Police say that on October 30th at about 10:30 p.m., a female victim was pulling into the driveway of her home when she saw a car parked on the side of the road. When the victim approached to check on the car, she was attacked by an unknown male. The victim was able to use a flashlight taser to defend herself, and the individual fled. The victim was slightly injured in the attack. Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Additional Information

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Skidmore at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.