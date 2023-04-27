Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Accident in Smyrna Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving two work trucks that occurred in the Smyrna area yesterday morning. Police say that an International Box Truck was headed northbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway, while an International Flatbed Truck was stopped on the northbound right shoulder of Route 1. The driver of the flatbed truck was outside of the vehicle when the operator of the box truck fell asleep and drifted off the edge of the roadway. The front of the box truck then struck the back of the flatbed truck and also hit the operator of the flatbed truck, who is a 60-year-old man from Somerset, NJ. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The operator of the box truck, a 24-year-old male from Ranson, WV was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. There was a 57-year-old male front-seat passenger from Baltimore, MD in the box truck who was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.