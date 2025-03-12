Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Crash in Lewes

A 68-year-old Milton man is dead after a collision with a box truck while riding his bike in Lewes on a paved bicycle path that parallels Venables Drive. The crash happened yesterday afternoon, March 11th just before 1 p.m. Delaware State Police say the box truck was heading northbound on Venables Drive approaching Senators Drive. As the box truck turned eastbound on Senators Drive, the bicyclist also entered Senators Drive. The bicyclist tried to avoid the collision but hit the back of the box truck on the right side. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. The driver of the box truck– a 26-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware– and a passenger, a 27-year-old man from New Castle were not injured.

Additional Information from DSP:

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.