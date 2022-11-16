Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

A 59-year old driver is dead and a 22-year old passenger is in the hospital for treatment after the vehicle

they were in drifted off the roadway and struck a tree. The collision occurred on Route 13 in Smyrna

yesterday afternoon, November 15th. The 59-year old was from Dover, which is also where the 22-year

old lives. State Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, contact Delaware Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.