Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Clayton

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Clayton. According to police, just after noon yesterday, a Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Clayton Delaney Road, approaching the intersection with Alley Mill Road. At the same time, a silver Jeep Compass was going north on Alley Mill Road and rolled through the stop sign at the intersection. As a result, the front of the Silverado struck the driver’s side of the Jeep. The driver of the Silverado, a 40-year-old man from Clayton, and his two passengers were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and later released. The driver of the Jeep, a 73-year-old man from Clayton, was also transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.