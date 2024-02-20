Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Georgetown

A 44-year-old Lewes man is dead after a collision between a garbage truck and a Chrysler 300. The crash occurred just before noon today on Bethesda Road south of Zoar Road in Georgetown. That’s where the garbage truck (a Mack LEU-613) was heading northbound slowing for a stop. Police say that for reasons under investigation, the Chrysler crossed into the northbound lane into the path of the Mack. The driver of the Mack, a 49-year-old man from Ellendale, was not injured. The driver of the Chrysler was the 44-year-old man from Lewes who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. Bethesda Road was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.