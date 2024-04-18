Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Camden

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist yesterday evening in Camden. At about 9:17 p.m., a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Old Camden Road, just west of the South Dupont Highway intersection. According to police, a bicyclist was attempting to cross South Dupont Highway and Old Camden Road from the east to the west. The bicyclist crossed directly in front of the Nissan. As a result, the Nissan struck the bicyclist in the southbound travel lane of Old Camden Road. The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man from Delaware, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he died. His name is being withheld until family and relatives are notified. A 22-year-old woman from Camden who was driving the Nissan was not injured.