Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash near Laurel

A Delmar woman is dead after a crash around 5pm Thursday in the area of Salt Barn and Old Stage Roads south of Laurel. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by a 63 year old Laurel man was westbound on Salt Barn Road and failed to stop at a stop sign striking the driver’s side of a Kia Sportage. The driver of the Kia, a 54 year old Delmar, Delaware woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Sgt. Mitchell at 302-703-3269 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.