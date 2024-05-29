Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Near Woodside

A 33-year-old man from Owings Mills, Maryland is dead after a GMC T-Series box truck he was driving crashed into a Freightliner tractor trailer from behind. The crash happened on South Dupont Highway near Woodside at about 2:20 a.m. on May 29th. According to the preliminary investigation, the Freightliner was slowing to make a right turn into a business when the front of the GMC hit the back of the trailer. The unrestrained 33-year-old driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina was not injured. The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Additional Information from DSP:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

