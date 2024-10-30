Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that occurred last night in New Castle that left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9 p.m. when a Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling in the right northbound lane of I-95, north of Churchmans Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 attempting to get to the east side of the roadway from his disabled vehicle on the left shoulder. The pedestrian entered the Freightliner’s path of travel as he crossed the roadway and was struck by the tractor trailer. The pedestrian– a 49-year-old man from Newark, Delaware– was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. The driver of the Freightliner, a 52-year-old man from Milford was not injured. The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.