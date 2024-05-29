Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Frankford

A 45-Year-old Frankford man is dead after a crash that occurred in Frankford last night. According to Delaware State Police, at just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Honda Accord was heading north on Frankford School Road south of Thatcher Street. The driver lost control of the car as he exited a curve, causing the vehicle to drive through grass, hit a fence, and into a ditch causing it to overturn. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Additional Information from DSP:

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov