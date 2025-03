One man is dead, and another has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Felton. The crash happened on March 26th around 9:00 AM when a Ford Fusion, heading southbound on Canterbury Road at high speed, struck the back of a northbound Toyota Camry attempting to turn onto Roesville Road. After the collision, the Fusion re-entered the roadway and hit a northbound Mazda CX-5, causing the Mazda to roll over into a drainage ditch. The driver of the Fusion, a 33-year-old man from Dover, was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified. The 28-year-old Mazda driver from Felton is being treated for serious injuries. The 70-year-old woman from Felton driving the Camry was not hurt.